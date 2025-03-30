Crushed Vs Nugget Ice: Which Is Best For Diluting Sugary Sodas?

An ice-cold soda is the perfect thirst-quencher any time of year. With countless brands and flavors available today, you might occasionally open one that's sweeter than you'd like — a common experience with sugary drinks like Mountain Dew. Most people will simply water it down, but there's a better solution: using the right kind of ice. It sounds fussy (after all, whoever thought about the kind of ice they put in their soda?), but the type of ice you choose can make a surprising amount of difference.

Let's take a look at two popular ice often used for sodas: crushed ice and nugget ice (also called "Sonic ice" after the famous fast-food chain). Crushed ice, which you might recognize from boozy negroni slushies and sunny daiquiris, is simply ice cubes broken into smaller shards. Nugget ice is a bit different — it's made by machines that compress crushed ice into small, rounded pellets to give a nice crunch.

While nugget ice is often the go-to choice for sodas because it melts slowly and helps maintain the drink's flavor while you chat and chill, crushed ice is actually the better choice when you're dealing with an overly sweet beverage. Those small ice shards melt very quickly thanks to their large surface area, mellowing out the sugary intensity to give you a more balanced, refreshing beverage in just a few quick seconds after you stir them in!