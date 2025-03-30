The Worst Hot Cocoa Mix Is Actually Made By A Well-Regarded Coffee Company

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those who love indulging in a cup of hot cocoa during the winter months, or who enjoy a cup in the warmest of months (no judgment here), there's nothing more gratifying than getting your quick hot cocoa fix with an instant mix. Although the process is fast, it's still important for the delectable comforting drink to have the highest quality in flavor and texture.

That's why we did the hard work for you and recently ranked 18 instant hot cocoa mixes, focusing on the chocolatey flavor, creaminess, how sweet it was, and overall balance/texture. If the hot cocoa was on the powdery side, we took points off. The process was also carried out by using whatever the brand suggested in terms of milk or water, and if no suggestions were listed we used milk. After trying each, one brand disappointed us heavily, where the chocolate was barely there and the texture was watery. Surprisingly, this brand was Equal Exchange, which took the worst spot on our list. We even called its organic hot cocoa a "chocolate dishwater-flavored mess" and many of its online reviews were in agreement with ours.

One Target shopper commented "The flavor is lacking. Very bland." Luke, an Equal Exchange shopper, also disapproved, stating, "Does not dissolve very well in hot liquid. Not much flavor. It makes for a very bland cup of hot chocolate." Other reviews mentioned the strong lack of chocolate flavor.