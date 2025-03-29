How To Heat Up Your Own Delicious Meal On A Plane (If You're Polite)
Whether you're not sure you'll like the food options on the plane (or there are no food options or only very expensive ones), have dietary restrictions, or are a picky eater, there are many reasons why you might want to bring your own meal onto a plane. If you're looking for something hot to enjoy on the plane, you're in luck. If you're polite, it may just be possible to heat up your own delicious meal on the plane — if your idea of a delicious meal is of instant nature, that is.
All you have to do is bring your favorite instant ramen (or pho, or another kind of noodles) in a cup or bowl, then ask the flight attendant for hot water. Cover and wait for your noodles to "cook," then sit back and enjoy your hot meal in the sky. While instant noodles are the most common use for this hack, it also works with oatmeal cups, instant couscous, quinoa, or rice cups, or any other self-contained meal that "cooks" using hot water. Since none of these items have liquid, you shouldn't have a problem getting them through security.
Things to consider before heating your meal mid-flight
It's not guaranteed that every airline will allow you to bring your own meal or provide you with hot water. Budget airlines in particular tend to be more restrictive, with some airlines (including Scoot, Tiger Airways, Air Asia, and Firefly) prohibiting outside food entirely. On the other hand, some airlines (including most major Asian airlines, British Airways, KLM, and others from time to time) already offer cup noodles as a snack, so they won't have a problem providing you with hot water. In that case, you don't even need to bring your own noodles, though you may still want to bring along a little hot sauce to make your in-flight meal taste better.
Timing is also important, as you don't want to have a potentially spillable cup or bowl with hot water when there's turbulence. It's also best to wait until after the beverage and meal service (if there is one) before making your request or walk to the galley and ask for hot water. There is also a debate as to whether you should order coffee or tea on a plane, given the questionable cleanliness of the water supply, which would be the same water used here. To be considerate of fellow passengers, you should also steer clear of any particularly smelly noodle flavors and perhaps bring a few extras to share. It's also best to bring your own utensils, just in case.