How To Heat Up Your Own Delicious Meal On A Plane (If You're Polite)

Whether you're not sure you'll like the food options on the plane (or there are no food options or only very expensive ones), have dietary restrictions, or are a picky eater, there are many reasons why you might want to bring your own meal onto a plane. If you're looking for something hot to enjoy on the plane, you're in luck. If you're polite, it may just be possible to heat up your own delicious meal on the plane — if your idea of a delicious meal is of instant nature, that is.

All you have to do is bring your favorite instant ramen (or pho, or another kind of noodles) in a cup or bowl, then ask the flight attendant for hot water. Cover and wait for your noodles to "cook," then sit back and enjoy your hot meal in the sky. While instant noodles are the most common use for this hack, it also works with oatmeal cups, instant couscous, quinoa, or rice cups, or any other self-contained meal that "cooks" using hot water. Since none of these items have liquid, you shouldn't have a problem getting them through security.