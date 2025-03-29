The One Big Difference Between American And Italian Meatloaf

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you might think meatloaf is an American classic, it's also a classic across Europe. In fact, the American recipe was adapted from an earlier meatloaf recipe brought by German or Eastern European settlers. Italian meatloaf is another prized version that might just be as big a crowd-pleaser as its American cousin. The two types of meatloaf have similar ingredients with one big difference.

The main distinguishing factor between Italian meatloaf and American meatloaf lies in the saucy topping. While tomatoes are the foundation for both, Italian meatloaf is topped with a classic marinara sauce while American meatloaf calls for a ketchup glaze. The term for Italian meatloaf is polpettone, which literally translates to "giant meatball;" a traditional Italian meatball is called a polpette. And since polpette are often served swimming in a pool of fresh tomato sauce, it's fitting that Italian meatloaf is likewise smothered in it. Some recipes use store-bought marinara sauce (like this one from Carbone), while others make tomato sauce from scratch by spiking a can of pureed tomatoes with oregano parsley, salt, and extra virgin olive oil.

American meatloaf, like this classic recipe, uses good old-fashioned ketchup both in the meat mixture and as a topping. The ketchup brings an especially sweet profile to complement the savory meat and veggies mixed into the loaf itself. This is in contrast to the more savory, tangy, and earthy profile of a marinara-baked Italian meatloaf.