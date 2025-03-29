The Closed Oven Method To Try For Perfectly Cooked Prime Rib Every Time

To make a rib roast using the closed oven technique you'll need to weigh your beef first to gauge the perfect cook time; simply multiply its weight in pounds by five to get the exact timing in minutes. For example, if your prime rib weighs 10 pounds, you'll cook it for 50 minutes before you switch the oven off.

Before placing your beef in your preheated oven, allow it to come to room temperature as this will kickstart the cooking process. If it's put in the oven directly from the fridge it will take longer for things to get going and mess up your well-calculated timings. Set a timer so you can switch the oven off as soon as the cooking time is up and no matter what, do not open the door to take a peek. You need all of the heat to remain inside the cavity to finish cooking the prime rib, similar to the way a cheesecake or a pavlova is left to finish cooking in a switched-off oven.

After a couple of hours, remove your beef and carve it immediately while warm. You won't need to rest your roast as you normally would, as it has already had the opportunity to rest inside the oven. This means you can serve your prime rib straight away with your choice of classic sides, like creamed spinach or mashed taters.