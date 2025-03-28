The Best Oil For Toum And How To Mix It Perfectly

An ultra-garlicky toum can elevate a meal to new levels. A smear on a sheet-pan chicken shawarma wrap, a dollop on a balanced grain bowl, or served alongside Greek-style pita bread or crispy sweet potato fries, this fluffy Lebanese garlic sauce is something you want to have in your kitchen arsenal. Essentially an emulsion of garlic, lemon, and oil, toum isn't too dissimilar from an aioli, but it doesn't require an egg to hold it together. You also don't want to rely solely on olive oil when making toum like you would with other dips, as the flavor of the garlic needs to shine through.

Wissam Baki, the executive chef at Amal Miami, told Tasting Table that a mixture of oils works best to allow this to happen. "The best oil to use to make toum is to blend olive oil with vegetable oil: 75% vegetable, 25% olive oil," he said. "To get the best texture we use sunflower oil or vegetable oil."