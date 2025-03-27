The Middle Eastern Seasoning That Makes The Most Satisfying Popcorn
Even with an abundance of store-bought popcorn flavors to try, there's nothing like spicing up some kernels with the items in your pantry. This allows you to not only customize flavors as you see fit but also whip up creative ways to put your various spices to use. If there's one pantry staple spice that's especially perfect for popcorn, it's za'atar.
With origins going back for centuries, the spice has been used to flavor all kinds of foods across the Middle East. The earthy, herbaceous, tangy blend brings a one-of-a-kind flavor to dishes, and all with ingredients that are fairly easy to come by. Za'atar is made from toasted sesame seeds, as well as earthy thyme, oregano, and marjoram. The various herbs range from piney and aromatic to zesty with a peppery edge, giving your popcorn a deeply-layered taste. What really elevates this snack, however, is the sumac — a tart and lemon-tinged spice with a floral sweetness that rounds out the flavors and makes your popcorn even more satisfying.
The best part is you can either make your own homemade za'atar blend – which allows you alter the spices and herbs to your taste — or buy a pre-made one, like this Z&Z Za'atar Spice Blend. When you've adjusted the flavors to your liking simply pour freshly-popped popcorn into a bowl before drizzling it with olive oil. Then, simply sprinkle your za'atar on top and toss it until the spice blend is well-incorporated.
Pairing your za'atar popcorn
If you'd like to amp up your za'atar flavored snack even more, consider pairing it with ingredients that will ultimately elevate your bowl of popcorn. Once the popcorn is thoroughly mixed with the spice blend, throw in some sea salt pretzels or crispy chickpeas to bring out the savoriness of the za'atar seasoning. Or, to emphasize the toasted sesame seeds' nuttiness, toss in pistachios and/or slivered almonds. You can also brighten things up by adding some lemon zest, or add sweetness with a drizzle of dark chocolate.
Speaking of sweetness, za'atar popcorn can make for a delicious and savory ice cream topping. You can make it the standout ingredient on a sweet sundae, or create more earthy flavors by pairing your popcorn with both olive oil and ice cream. The peppery oil balances this sweet, creamy treat while enhancing its luxurious feel. Simply add a drizzle of olive oil to vanilla-flavored ice cream, followed by your popcorn and possibly even chopped dates or honey-coated walnuts.
The crisp texture and savory taste of popcorn also works well to balance out the sweet, tenderness of cookies. Chocolate chip cookies with tahini, for instance, can give off a rich, velvety taste that adds additional depth to your za'atar popcorn while with nutty tahini enhances the sesame seed flavor in your spice blend. Gently crush the popcorn before mixing it into the batter and then get to baking this delicious treat.