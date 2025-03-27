The Middle Eastern Seasoning That Makes The Most Satisfying Popcorn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even with an abundance of store-bought popcorn flavors to try, there's nothing like spicing up some kernels with the items in your pantry. This allows you to not only customize flavors as you see fit but also whip up creative ways to put your various spices to use. If there's one pantry staple spice that's especially perfect for popcorn, it's za'atar.

With origins going back for centuries, the spice has been used to flavor all kinds of foods across the Middle East. The earthy, herbaceous, tangy blend brings a one-of-a-kind flavor to dishes, and all with ingredients that are fairly easy to come by. Za'atar is made from toasted sesame seeds, as well as earthy thyme, oregano, and marjoram. The various herbs range from piney and aromatic to zesty with a peppery edge, giving your popcorn a deeply-layered taste. What really elevates this snack, however, is the sumac — a tart and lemon-tinged spice with a floral sweetness that rounds out the flavors and makes your popcorn even more satisfying.

The best part is you can either make your own homemade za'atar blend – which allows you alter the spices and herbs to your taste — or buy a pre-made one, like this Z&Z Za'atar Spice Blend. When you've adjusted the flavors to your liking simply pour freshly-popped popcorn into a bowl before drizzling it with olive oil. Then, simply sprinkle your za'atar on top and toss it until the spice blend is well-incorporated.