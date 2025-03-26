The Trader Joe's Canned Beans You Just Shouldn't Bother Buying

The versatility of canned beans is unmatched. Simply drain and toss them into a salad, mix them into a veggie orzo soup, stir them into a comforting chili recipe, or add to a casserole to boost the protein content and textural density of your homemade dishes in an instant. The array of grocery-store canned beans available, such as garbanzo, kidney, and black beans, provides plenty of bandwidth to experiment with fiber and flavors. However, there's one variety of Trader Joe's canned beans you shouldn't bother buying — the organic pinto beans.

The loser in our list of 10 Trader Joe's canned beans, ranked worst to best, these pinto beans were found to be bland and flavorless by our taste-tester. While there was a slight salinity to their taste, due to the presence of the sea salt in the packing liquid, they still had a dull and uninteresting character. Moreover, their texture was far too soft and mushy, which meant the beans at the bottom of the can were crushed by the weight of those on top. This isn't so much of a problem if you plan on mashing your can of pintos into a batch of refried beans, but it certainly is an issue if you want to include them in a pot of bubbling chili to provide body and heft. Beans are naturally dense and it's this textural quality and mouthfeel that makes them feel so filling and satisfying. However, these pinto beans were too squishy and overcooked.