What Is Italian Pinsa, And What Makes It Different From Pizza?

There are endless styles of pizza, with every region of the U.S. having adapted its own interpretation. New York and Connecticut represent the thin crust gang while Chicago-style pizza is defnitively deep-dish, but there's another pizza-looking item on many menus these days: pinsa. It might look (and sound) similar to any old personal pizza pie, but there are a handful of differences beyond the smaller, more oval shape. Given its newfound renaissance it may seem like pinsa is a fresh take on beloved pizza, but it actually has Roman roots dating back as far as the gooey cheese pull pizza we know and love.

The name pinsa, derived from the Latin "pinsere" — meaning to stretch, or more precisely to "push the dough by the hands" — is telling of the dish's centuries-old preparation. In Ancient Rome, bakers would use any grains available to make bread dough which they would then pull by hand into an oval shape, creating a flatbread.

The final step is what really sets pinsa apart from pizza — the long rise time. In order to break down proteins and the complex carbs from the various flours, the dough must ferment anywhere between 24 to 72 hours. This results in a more digestible product that's much lighter and airier than pizza, its denser neighbor. Aside from the blend of flour, pinsa has characteristic air bubbles thanks to its high hydration percentage — 80% compared to pizza's 50% to 60%.