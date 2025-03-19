Ben & Jerry's Faces Backlash From Parent Company Over Political Comments

Ben & Jerry's has been in disputes with its parent company, Unilever, since 2021 over its progressive political commentary. But it seems that CEO David Stever's most recent interests have drawn the final line between them. Despite citations of rules protecting the CEO in the two companies' initial merger in 2000 — and specifically those that rule out the ability to remove Stever — Unilever has, effectively, done just that. In a lawsuit filed on March 18 in New York, lawyers representing Stever stated that Unilever's motive for his removal was based on his "commitment to Ben & Jerry's Social Mission and Essential Brand Integrity ... rather than any genuine concerns regarding his performance history."

While Unilever has yet to respond to the allegations, it's not the first complaint Ben & Jerry's has made against its parent company regarding censorship. In January of 2025, Ben & Jerry's alleged that Unilever censored a statement that referenced topics like abortion, climate change, minimum wages, and universal health care because it mentioned President Donald Trump. The initial lawsuit also referenced Unilever's attempts to silence the brand's public support for Palestinian refugees — alleging that the parent company threatened to dismantle its board and sue members because they planned to issue a statement that called for peace and a permanent ceasefire.

The behavior has only continued in recent weeks, too, with Ben & Jerry's alleging that Unilever blocked a statement they attempted to make in support of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian green card holder currently detained in Louisiana. This is all despite the brand's long history of corporate activism.