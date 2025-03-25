2 Chef-Recommended Methods For The Absolute Crispiest Sweet Potato Fries
We can all envision the perfect sweet potato fry. It's long, slim, and delectably crunchy with slightly caramelized edges and a glowing orange hue. Sounds delicious, right? The problem is that it's not easy to recreate all of that magic at home — unless, of course, you've sought the advice of some top burger experts. We did just that here at Tasting Table, and we finally have the answer for how to make the crispiest sweet potato fries at home.
It all lies within the cooking method, according to Senior Vice President of Operations Erin Colombi and chef David Jutras of Fat Patty's, a popular burger joint located in West Virginia, Kentucky, and, soon, New Jersey. It turns out, the two best ways to cook sweet potato fries are either in the oven or by frying in oil. Don't worry, you don't need a special deep fat fryer for the latter. Colombi and Jutras note that all you need is "a deep pan or pot" filled with a "generous amount" of vegetable, canola, or peanut oil.
When it comes to frying your sweet potatoes in oil, the key is to use a thermometer to ensure that the oil is heated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and to cook only a few fries at a time. "Fry the sweet potato fries in small batches to avoid overcrowding the pan," the Fat Patty's duo note. "Overcrowding can lower the oil temperature and result in soggy fries." How long should one fry sweet potatoes for? "Fry each batch for about three to five minutes," Colombi and Jutras advise, "or until they are golden brown and crispy."
The secret double fry and oven baking tips
Once they're ready, remove the fries from the oil using a slotted spoon and transfer them to a paper towel-lined plate. "For extra crispiness, you can double fry the fries," Colombi and Jutras add. "After the first fry, let them cool for a few minutes, then fry them again for another one to two minutes until they are even crispier." Once the excess oil has been drained from the fries on the paper towels, season them "immediately" with salt and any other desired toppings.
It's also entirely possible to make crispy oven-baked sweet potato fries. "Bake the fries at a high temperature, around 425 degrees Fahrenheit (220 degrees Celsius)," the Fat Patty's team recommends, "and flip them halfway through to ensure even cooking." Their other trick? "Toss the fries in a bit of cornstarch before baking," Colombi and Jutras suggest. "This creates a crispy coating."
Use only a little bit of oil to lightly coat the fries rather than tossing a large glug in the bowl when mixing. Make sure they're evenly spread out on the baking tray. "Too much oil can make them soggy, so just a light coating is best," Colombi and Jutras explain. "Spread the fries out in a single layer on the baking sheet. Overcrowding can lead to steaming instead of baking." Once they're crisp, toss the fries in more seasoning, whip up some simple homemade ketchup, and enjoy.