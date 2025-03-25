2 Chef-Recommended Methods For The Absolute Crispiest Sweet Potato Fries

We can all envision the perfect sweet potato fry. It's long, slim, and delectably crunchy with slightly caramelized edges and a glowing orange hue. Sounds delicious, right? The problem is that it's not easy to recreate all of that magic at home — unless, of course, you've sought the advice of some top burger experts. We did just that here at Tasting Table, and we finally have the answer for how to make the crispiest sweet potato fries at home.

It all lies within the cooking method, according to Senior Vice President of Operations Erin Colombi and chef David Jutras of Fat Patty's, a popular burger joint located in West Virginia, Kentucky, and, soon, New Jersey. It turns out, the two best ways to cook sweet potato fries are either in the oven or by frying in oil. Don't worry, you don't need a special deep fat fryer for the latter. Colombi and Jutras note that all you need is "a deep pan or pot" filled with a "generous amount" of vegetable, canola, or peanut oil.

When it comes to frying your sweet potatoes in oil, the key is to use a thermometer to ensure that the oil is heated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and to cook only a few fries at a time. "Fry the sweet potato fries in small batches to avoid overcrowding the pan," the Fat Patty's duo note. "Overcrowding can lower the oil temperature and result in soggy fries." How long should one fry sweet potatoes for? "Fry each batch for about three to five minutes," Colombi and Jutras advise, "or until they are golden brown and crispy."