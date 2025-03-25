The Free Ingredient That Makes Sweet Potato Fries Extra Crispy

Scour the internet and you'll find heaps of tips on making the perfect sweet potato fries, such as coating them in cornstarch, seasoning them with spices, or roasting in a super-hot oven. These techniques come with their own merits but there's one ingredient that makes sweet potato fries extra crispy that doesn't cost a dime. According to David Jutras, chef at Fat Patty's, and Erin Colombi, Sr. VP of Operations at the burger restaurant, submerging your sliced sweet potatoes in ice cold water is the secret.

"Getting super crispy homemade sweet potato fries can be a bit tricky, but with the right techniques, you can achieve that perfect crunch!" say Columbi and Jutras. The pair explain how an ice cold water bath helps, saying, "It works by removing excess starch from the sweet potatoes. Starch can cause the fries to become gummy and prevent them from getting crispy." Soaking the fries for a minimum of 30 minutes (or a few hours maximum) also "prevents them from sticking together and helps them crisp up better".

Cutting your potatoes uniformly ensures they cook through at the same rate. "After soaking, dry the fries thoroughly with a clean kitchen towel or paper towels. Excess moisture can cause them to steam rather than crisp up." Then you can season your spuds to make aromatic oven-baked sweet potato fries, or deep fry them.