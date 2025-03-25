Here's Where Gordon Ramsay Takes Friends To Impress Them In Paris

Since his early 20s, Gordon Ramsay has nursed a long-standing relationship with Paris, setting the foundation for a cooking style that has come to merge French tradition with British gusto. Though Ramsay has his own Michelin-starred restaurants in France (and a fleet across the world), he has a few favorites in mind when he wants to treat guests to a memorable meal. As told to the Michelin Guide, Ramsay has several establishments on his radar, including the Mamiche bakery for its freshly baked cream puffs and Le Bon Georges for its thoughtful wine list. When he wants to take friends out for dinner, however, he heads to Guy Savoy's restaurant in the Hôtel de la Monnaie, Restaurant Guy Savoy.

Ramsay describes the dining experience created by Savoy as "flawless," which, coming from the often prickly chef, is a massive compliment. Savoy commands dining spaces that are dripping with art. Sculptures and paintings serve to highlight the expanse of windows that open out across the Seine. The backdrop is fitting for the carefully plated dishes that are set onto tables. It is a sumptuous scene that has garnered Michelin's attention for years, and while a set menu for the entire table will run close to $750, without drinks, and lunches with several glasses of wine cost almost $350, foodies from all over the world have made the Hôtel de la Monnaie a must-visit destination. Ramsay certainly isn't the only one who has placed Savoy's efforts on top of their must-visit lists.