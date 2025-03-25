Here's Where Gordon Ramsay Takes Friends To Impress Them In Paris
Since his early 20s, Gordon Ramsay has nursed a long-standing relationship with Paris, setting the foundation for a cooking style that has come to merge French tradition with British gusto. Though Ramsay has his own Michelin-starred restaurants in France (and a fleet across the world), he has a few favorites in mind when he wants to treat guests to a memorable meal. As told to the Michelin Guide, Ramsay has several establishments on his radar, including the Mamiche bakery for its freshly baked cream puffs and Le Bon Georges for its thoughtful wine list. When he wants to take friends out for dinner, however, he heads to Guy Savoy's restaurant in the Hôtel de la Monnaie, Restaurant Guy Savoy.
Ramsay describes the dining experience created by Savoy as "flawless," which, coming from the often prickly chef, is a massive compliment. Savoy commands dining spaces that are dripping with art. Sculptures and paintings serve to highlight the expanse of windows that open out across the Seine. The backdrop is fitting for the carefully plated dishes that are set onto tables. It is a sumptuous scene that has garnered Michelin's attention for years, and while a set menu for the entire table will run close to $750, without drinks, and lunches with several glasses of wine cost almost $350, foodies from all over the world have made the Hôtel de la Monnaie a must-visit destination. Ramsay certainly isn't the only one who has placed Savoy's efforts on top of their must-visit lists.
Serving up meals to remember
Among some of the classic dishes diners are treated to at Savoy's restaurant inside the Hôtel de la Monnaie include artichoke soup served with black truffle and a layered mushroom brioche and a red mullet that is deboned and cooked whole before placed on a bed of spinach and dried seaweed and plated alongside squid and seasonal vegetables. The fish and its accoutrements are fashioned to look like some kind of scenery that could be found at the sea, not on a linen-covered table — that is, until Savoy took culinary creativity to this impressive state.
When in a more relaxed mood, Ramsay seeks out Le Voltaire, where a fresh, seasonal menu offers reliable, traditional cuisine served for both lunch and dinner service. For those looking to sample even more flavors of France, Ramsay also recommends the restaurant called Plénitude, which is located at the Cheval Blanc hotel. Arnaud Donckele runs this Michelin-ranked establishment where diners are invited to experience tastes that span from Normandy to Paris. Plates of unique, aromatic sauces and aesthetically beautiful courses are presented to visitors, who are given options to participate in either a fixed menu or select four courses to enjoy. Regardless of the chosen restaurant, you certainly can't go wrong with any of Ramsay's suggestions for foodies visiting Paris.