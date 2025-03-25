2 Simple Tips To Cook Lean Meat Without Drying It Out

Lean meat is low in fat and high in protein, which makes it a great ingredient in healthy dinner recipes. However, as lean beef, chicken, and lamb contain less fat than expensive cuts that have a rich, flavorful marbling, they are more prone to becoming dry and tasting bland when cooked poorly. We spoke to Kevin Chrisman, executive chef at Golden Hour, to get some tips on the best way to cook lean meat without drying it out. He said, "Cook it hot and fast, and baste it in butter with lots of herbs." This two stage technique is so effective because a speedier cook ensures that the center of the meat remains succulent, while the butter and aromatics amplify the umami flavor.

A quick, fierce sear is often employed to cook lean cuts of beef (such as top sirloin or loin steak) so that they can develop a golden crust but remain on the right side of rare in the middle. The reason rare steak is usually safe to eat is because most of the bacteria lie on the surface and are killed off when fried in a hot skillet. However, other lean meats, such as chicken and turkey, should be cooked all the way through to the center to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent food poisoning. This doesn't mean you can't cook these meats hot and fast — simply use a thinner cut or beat them with a meat mallet to flatten them out and tenderize them first.