The Pastry Tool You Need To Easily Check When Fish Is Cooked Through

Fish is a delicate protein to cook. Its tender flesh can quickly fall apart during the cooking process or get burned on the outside while staying raw on the inside. Knowing how to recognize when your fish is perfectly done will help you out in all the different ways to cook fish. While there are many hacks floating around the internet for checking the doneness of your fish, using a simple cake tester is without a doubt the cheapest one. This pastry tool only costs about $5–10 but stands to make you a more efficient and confident cook.

A cake tester, more commonly used to check the doneness of cakes and pastries, is a thin metal spike with a holder on top. The easiest and fastest way to use it when cooking fish is in place of a meat thermometer for checking the temperature of the flesh. Stick it in the thickest part of the fish, leave it for a few seconds, then pull it out. Place it against your skin to feel the temperature of the metal. If it's hot, the fish is overcooked. If it's cool, the fish is still raw. The temperature you're going for is warm — that's when you know the fish is done. This is similar to the knife hack for checking the doneness of fish, except the cake tester is much thinner and therefore less likely to pierce the delicate fish too much.