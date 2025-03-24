Julia Child's Temperature Tip Helps Your Souffle Rise Beautifully

Soufflés are one of those seemingly ethereal dishes that you picture coming out of the oven looking like angel candy floss, tasting like fluffy heaven, and wowing your guests with how elegantly it rose (and stayed just that way until the last bite). Sadly, reality isn't always as we hope and, a lot of times, that fluffy masterpiece ends up looking more like a squashed crumpet than a gloriously puffed-up, perfectly-shaped dome.

But we have secrets here at Tasting Table, and we want to share them all with you so that every dish comes out even better than you'd envisioned. The secret to a gloriously infallible airy soufflé is decreasing the temperature of your pre-heated 400-degree Fahrenheit oven down to 375 degrees Fahrenheit the moment you pop your soufflé into the oven.

This secret was shared by Julia Child, U.S. cooking celebrity and star of the Emmy Award-winning TV series "The French Chef," which inspired home cooks from 1963 until 1973. Julia shared this great tip in her book, suggesting that a soufflé has a much better chance of rising if the oven is preheated and then has its temperature decreased in this manner. She also said that it must be placed on the middle rack.