Here's How To Cut Potatoes For Restaurant-Quality Steak Fries

Restaurants undoubtedly have the formula for delicious steak fries perfected. Nothing really stacks up to that mountain of golden, crispy, starchy goodness that you're served alongside your main dish, which sometimes steals the spotlight for itself. While it might be hard to envision competing with your favorite restaurant's fries, it's actually not out of the realm of possibility. You, too, can make some high-quality steak fries right from the comfort of your own home. Part of the magic lies in using the best potatoes for steak fries, and part of it is all in the cut.

A steak fry is all about its thickness. When you make yours, you want around 12 wedges per potato. The easiest way to do this is to quarter your potato lengthwise. Then, cut each quarter slice into three wedges. This gives you wedges that are all fairly equal in size. You will still have some bits that are thicker or thinner than the rest due to the natural, vaguely round (and kind of lumpy) shape of a potato, but that's not really a bad thing. This way, you get some extra soft and fluffy fries from the thicker cuts and some crispier, crunchier fries from the side bits. A good, tasty balance.