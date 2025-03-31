Here's How To Cut Potatoes For Restaurant-Quality Steak Fries
Restaurants undoubtedly have the formula for delicious steak fries perfected. Nothing really stacks up to that mountain of golden, crispy, starchy goodness that you're served alongside your main dish, which sometimes steals the spotlight for itself. While it might be hard to envision competing with your favorite restaurant's fries, it's actually not out of the realm of possibility. You, too, can make some high-quality steak fries right from the comfort of your own home. Part of the magic lies in using the best potatoes for steak fries, and part of it is all in the cut.
A steak fry is all about its thickness. When you make yours, you want around 12 wedges per potato. The easiest way to do this is to quarter your potato lengthwise. Then, cut each quarter slice into three wedges. This gives you wedges that are all fairly equal in size. You will still have some bits that are thicker or thinner than the rest due to the natural, vaguely round (and kind of lumpy) shape of a potato, but that's not really a bad thing. This way, you get some extra soft and fluffy fries from the thicker cuts and some crispier, crunchier fries from the side bits. A good, tasty balance.
Tips for getting the best cut possible
Cutting your potatoes may seem like a simple task, but there is a bit of an art to it. There are tons of ways to cut potatoes, each cut serving a different purpose. There are also plenty of tips on how to make cutting potatoes much easier, but we'll condense that list to the few most important points. The top one? Have a sharp knife. Cutting any veggie with a dull blade will be irritating at best, but with a slippery potato, it could actually be dangerous since you might cut into your finger instead. Pulling the knife from front to back keeps the potatoes from sticking to the blade. Additionally, a cutting board allows for even slices without risking your hand.
In addition to cutting your potatoes restaurant-style, you can prepare them like a restaurant does too. Rinse them off to get rid of excess starch before cutting. After you cut them, give them a shock in an ice water bath. This creates a barrier that keeps oxygen out, so your potato wedges won't have time to oxidize before you fry them up. From here, it's just a matter of picking the right oil and fry time or just popping them in your air fryer for an even easier treat. Say goodbye to those restaurant steak fries and say hello to your future, where you can have great, fresh fries whenever you wander into the kitchen.