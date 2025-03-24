The Powerhouse Seasoning That Takes Steak To A Spicy New Level

There are many ways to season any cut of steak, whether it's simply salt and black pepper or your go-to seasoning blend. With a high-quality steak, any of those traditional options should typically suffice — but sometimes the stomach craves more flavor and spice. That's where the flavor-packed Jamaican spice blend known as jerk seasoning comes into play. The peppers and spices that go into a traditional jerk seasoning elevate everything from potato salad to jerk chicken, but there's a slew of reasons as to why you should use it on a steak, too.

Jerk seasoning makes sense on your next steaks for many of the same reasons why it works so well with poultry and even vegetables. The blend offers a spicy kick thanks to the use of scotch bonnet peppers, which land relatively high on the Scoville scale, with between 100,000 and 350,000 Scoville heat units. Plus, there are unique spices that go into the blend to add flavor and balance the heat, like ground ginger, onion powder, cinnamon, paprika, and nutmeg. To make this upgrade to your next steak night easily, opt for a store-bought bottle of jerk seasoning. However, it's worth making your own to have control over the spice levels to match your desired flavor profile.