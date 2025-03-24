The Powerhouse Seasoning That Takes Steak To A Spicy New Level
There are many ways to season any cut of steak, whether it's simply salt and black pepper or your go-to seasoning blend. With a high-quality steak, any of those traditional options should typically suffice — but sometimes the stomach craves more flavor and spice. That's where the flavor-packed Jamaican spice blend known as jerk seasoning comes into play. The peppers and spices that go into a traditional jerk seasoning elevate everything from potato salad to jerk chicken, but there's a slew of reasons as to why you should use it on a steak, too.
Jerk seasoning makes sense on your next steaks for many of the same reasons why it works so well with poultry and even vegetables. The blend offers a spicy kick thanks to the use of scotch bonnet peppers, which land relatively high on the Scoville scale, with between 100,000 and 350,000 Scoville heat units. Plus, there are unique spices that go into the blend to add flavor and balance the heat, like ground ginger, onion powder, cinnamon, paprika, and nutmeg. To make this upgrade to your next steak night easily, opt for a store-bought bottle of jerk seasoning. However, it's worth making your own to have control over the spice levels to match your desired flavor profile.
Marinades, dry rubs, and other ways to upgrade steak with jerk seasoning
There are two main ways to enhance a steak with jerk seasoning. The first option is with a marinade, which is a way to tenderize tough cuts of meat and add flavor. A marinade gives you the opportunity to pull out the individual spices to have control over flavor, then mix it with a neutral oil and other ingredients like soy sauce or scallions. Aim to make a cup of marinade for every eight servings of steak. To keep it easier, opt for a dry rub instead of a marinade. For this route, pat the steaks dry, then rub on a small amount of oil and then a generous amount of the jerk seasoning. Then, simply grill, pan fry, or cook the steak like you normally would.
Jerk steak is full of flavor, so pair it with the right sides so you don't overwhelm your taste buds. Jamaican rice and peas is a popular dish served with jerk chicken, so lean into the cuisine with that option. For something lighter, opt for a side of our super-simple cauliflower rice recipe. Lean into the tropical vibe with some fresh, fruity flavors to balance the heat and make this grilled cabbage and mango slaw. And if you really want to celebrate the cuisine with a feast, throw some of these baked Jamaican beef patties on the table, too.