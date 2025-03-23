The Unconventional Way To Snack With Your Ramen Seasoning Packet

Packs of savory ramen noodles are a pantry staple for college students and celebrity chefs alike — and for good reason. They're inexpensive, consistently tasty, fast to cook, and insanely versatile. You can use the noodles in dozens of different ways, and those little flavor bomb seasoning packets can also be put to use creating flavorful food outside the noodle bowl, too. One easy way to bring the delectable flavor of ramen broth into your life is simply sprinkling a pack of seasoning into a bag of your favorite chips.

You can go with a simple plain chip and basic soup packet combo for a mild treat, or invent your new favorite flavor combination. Think about adding a spicy soup packet to an acid-forward lime or vinegar chip for more punch, or maybe a seafood soup powder to salt and pepper chips. Barbecue chips would be a great match with rich beef seasoning — just think of your favorite foods to guide you. Sweet potato chips and crispy veggie chips would be fun to pair as well.