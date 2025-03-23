The Unconventional Way To Snack With Your Ramen Seasoning Packet
Packs of savory ramen noodles are a pantry staple for college students and celebrity chefs alike — and for good reason. They're inexpensive, consistently tasty, fast to cook, and insanely versatile. You can use the noodles in dozens of different ways, and those little flavor bomb seasoning packets can also be put to use creating flavorful food outside the noodle bowl, too. One easy way to bring the delectable flavor of ramen broth into your life is simply sprinkling a pack of seasoning into a bag of your favorite chips.
You can go with a simple plain chip and basic soup packet combo for a mild treat, or invent your new favorite flavor combination. Think about adding a spicy soup packet to an acid-forward lime or vinegar chip for more punch, or maybe a seafood soup powder to salt and pepper chips. Barbecue chips would be a great match with rich beef seasoning — just think of your favorite foods to guide you. Sweet potato chips and crispy veggie chips would be fun to pair as well.
Ramen packets and chips make for a crunchy, salty snack
Of course, instant noodles come in many flavors, from the usual chicken, beef, or miso soup versions to more complicated combinations like creamy carbonara riffs, Korean gochujang spiced, and Indonesian sweet-savory nasi goreng. Any of these flavors would not only be fun upgrades to a plain bagged chip, but also a great way to flavor homemade potato chips. If you're wondering if making your own chips is even worth the effort, knowing you have a unique flavor blast to add might just tip the balance in favor of frying your own.
If you find the dry seasoning powder isn't sticking to your chips, try melting a tablespoon of butter and mixing it in before adding it to the bag of chips and giving the whole thing a gentle shake. Another way to add the punch of ramen seasoning to your chips is by mixing the powder into a bit of sour cream or Greek yogurt to make a quick dip. Either way, ramen-seasoned chips might just be your new go-to snack.