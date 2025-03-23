The Reason These 4 Countries Drink The Least Alcohol In The World
Just as some U.S. states drink more alcohol than others, each country around the world boasts a unique drinking culture. In 2023, the World Health Organization compiled a comprehensive dataset of the drinking habits of all 194 member states, revealing which nations were most inclined toward alcoholic consumption as of 2019. In the study, the total alcohol consumption per capita of citizens of each nation aged 15 and up was measured and listed in liters of pure alcohol. For reference, a standard drink is measured at 14 grams of pure ethanol alcohol in the United States. The data showed a four-way tie between Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Mauritania, and Somalia as the countries that consumed the least amount of alcohol per capita.
Remarkably, each of these nations was reported to have consumed 0.0 liters of pure alcohol per capita. Unlike many other countries where alcohol is consumed freely (such as Romania, which drinks the most alcohol of any country, at 17 liters per capita), these four nations have enacted legal frameworks that actively prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol. Alcoholic consumption is also considered taboo culturally, with social norms forbidding it at social events and gatherings. These laws and cultural standards have been long established in these parts of the world. For example, Saudi Arabia banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in 1952, when a British diplomat was shot and killed by a son of King Abdulaziz while intoxicated.
Why is alcohol banned in these four nations?
But why would alcohol be banned in these nations? For one, all four of them are majority Muslim and follow Sharia law, which strictly abides by the teachings of the Quran. It is considered haram, under Islamic law, to consume alcohol. As such, alcohol consumption is strictly prohibited in these nations, with strict punishments for those who violate the law.
For example, if you're caught drinking or selling alcohol in Kuwait, you could be subjected to a wide range of punishments, facing anything from fines and imprisonment to deportation. In Saudi Arabia, these punishments are also used, but in some cases, those who possess or sell alcohol might receive a public flogging. Similarly, those convicted of alcohol consumption in Somalia can be subject to corporal punishment, the same punishment the African nation gives for those convicted of theft. In Mauritania, anyone who imports or possesses alcohol or pork products will be arrested, with their alcoholic beverages confiscated by the authorities.
Interestingly, despite a total ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's government slightly changed its laws to allow foreign diplomats to consume alcohol when making official visits. In making this legal revision, the country opened a liquor store in its capital city of Riyadh in January 2024, which is only available for diplomats. There are some restrictions to this, however, as the diplomats must register with the government before going to the store.