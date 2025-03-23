The Reason These 4 Countries Drink The Least Alcohol In The World

But why would alcohol be banned in these nations? For one, all four of them are majority Muslim and follow Sharia law, which strictly abides by the teachings of the Quran. It is considered haram, under Islamic law, to consume alcohol. As such, alcohol consumption is strictly prohibited in these nations, with strict punishments for those who violate the law.

For example, if you're caught drinking or selling alcohol in Kuwait, you could be subjected to a wide range of punishments, facing anything from fines and imprisonment to deportation. In Saudi Arabia, these punishments are also used, but in some cases, those who possess or sell alcohol might receive a public flogging. Similarly, those convicted of alcohol consumption in Somalia can be subject to corporal punishment, the same punishment the African nation gives for those convicted of theft. In Mauritania, anyone who imports or possesses alcohol or pork products will be arrested, with their alcoholic beverages confiscated by the authorities.

Interestingly, despite a total ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's government slightly changed its laws to allow foreign diplomats to consume alcohol when making official visits. In making this legal revision, the country opened a liquor store in its capital city of Riyadh in January 2024, which is only available for diplomats. There are some restrictions to this, however, as the diplomats must register with the government before going to the store.