Over 2,000 years ago, before the epic Dacian Wars, ancient Romanians were already mastering the art of vine cultivation. Thanks to the country's rollercoaster landscapes, drenched in just the right amounts of sunshine and rain, and basking in ideal temperatures, Romania became a haven for vines and wines. This enduring passion for grapevines has long energized Romania's economy and culture, embedding wine deeply into its heritage.

Romania is also a heavyweight champion in the world of plums, despite a recent decline. According to the International Society for Horticultural Science, a good chunk (85% in the past, but closer to 35-45% nowadays) of the country's plums embark on a magical transformation into the legendary plum brandy known as țuică. With an alcohol content that can rocket up to 60%, țuică is the unsung hero of Romanian gatherings, unofficially claiming the title of the national drink. Many Romanian men take pride in brewing țuică at home, and offering a glass is a warm gesture you'll likely encounter everywhere from backyard barbecues to grandiose weddings.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Romania's affinity for spirits is not unique in Europe, which averages higher than any other region in the world at 9.2 liters per person. This lively European tradition of raising a glass (or two) celebrates rich cultural histories and social bonds. As everyone toasts to these traditions, it's also cool to sip with a bit of wisdom, blending our cheers to the past with a nod to healthy living.