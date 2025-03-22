The NYC Restaurant Known For Its Free Bread With A Secret Menu Accoutrement
Principe in Manhattan's Soho is seafood focused, so some of its stand-out dishes range from an elevated lobster salad to king crab risotto. Beyond the seafood fare, another popular menu item is its complimentary bread — and the secret accoutrements that you might be lucky enough to score. It will depend on the night and the eatery's availability, but the bread service will still come with some flavorful dips either way.
The bread served by Principe resembles oversized English muffins by appearance, but reviews say its tastes unique thanks to the use of farro-grain miso and its texture is almost a cross between sourdough and focaccia. Perhaps the best part is the goat cheese butter and Calabrian chili oil that comes for dipping purposes. Or maybe the best part is the secret accouterments you can order, which might be pickled anchovies, olives, or 'nduja (an Italian sausage) depending on the night.
Principe stands out for its curated, seasonal menus
These days, free bread is off the table at many swanky eateries, so Principe's bread service stands on its own. But if you're paying upwards of $50 for a main dish, you might as well ask about the third accoutrement to go with the bread. It seems that the bread comes with two large pieces and the accompanying spreads, but you could always ask for more for larger parties. In addition to those secret items like pickled anchovies, sometimes a fourth accoutrement is presented according to a report from Michelin Guide.
In case you haven't heard of Principe, it opened its doors in March 2023, so it hasn't been around too long. However, it's from the team behind Eleven Madison Park, considered one of the best restaurants in the world by some reviews. The restaurant has a two-story dining room which means high ceilings with vaulted wood beams, lavish chandeliers, and modern furniture. It serves a blend of seafood with an Italian-American inspiration so you'll have a curated and seasonal menu to browse while you eat the free bread. And if chain restaurants are more of your preference, here are the best free breads at chain restaurants like Maggiano's, which also serves the starter with dipping oil.