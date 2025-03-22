The NYC Restaurant Known For Its Free Bread With A Secret Menu Accoutrement

These days, free bread is off the table at many swanky eateries, so Principe's bread service stands on its own. But if you're paying upwards of $50 for a main dish, you might as well ask about the third accoutrement to go with the bread. It seems that the bread comes with two large pieces and the accompanying spreads, but you could always ask for more for larger parties. In addition to those secret items like pickled anchovies, sometimes a fourth accoutrement is presented according to a report from Michelin Guide.

In case you haven't heard of Principe, it opened its doors in March 2023, so it hasn't been around too long. However, it's from the team behind Eleven Madison Park, considered one of the best restaurants in the world by some reviews. The restaurant has a two-story dining room which means high ceilings with vaulted wood beams, lavish chandeliers, and modern furniture. It serves a blend of seafood with an Italian-American inspiration so you'll have a curated and seasonal menu to browse while you eat the free bread. And if chain restaurants are more of your preference, here are the best free breads at chain restaurants like Maggiano's, which also serves the starter with dipping oil.