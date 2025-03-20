2 Vegan Butter Brands That Make The Best Pie Crust

Incredulous dairy eaters will say there's no replacement for butter in cooking, but the vegan food industry begs to differ. Vegan butter brands are coming out with amazing products that you can use in pie crusts, recipes famous for depending on dairy butter for their taste and texture. In an interview with Tasting Table, Sabrina Rudin, recipe developer and founder of the Spring Aspen Cafe weighed in with her go-to vegan butter brands that make the best pie crust.

"For a traditional double pie crust a [vegan] butter substitute is the best option because it tends to cool and melt similarly to real butter. My two favorite brands are Monty's and Miyoko's". If you've perused our ranking of vegan butters, Miyoko's Creamery European style plant milk butter, comes in at number one. Made of a blend of cashew and coconut oil, the Miyoko's brand offers the perfect balance of richness with subtle notes of salt and bitterness. Monty's uses a similar blend of cashews and coconut oil along with almond oil for a slightly sweeter flavor that's every bit as creamy and buttery as the real thing. Both of these dairy-free butters are widely available at grocery stores and online.

While vegetable shortening like All-vegetable Crisco, sold on Amazon, is a longstanding plant-based alternative that will work in a vegan pie crust, Rudin asserts that "it's better to use plant based butter because it will more closely mimic the flavor and texture of a traditional flaky pie crust."