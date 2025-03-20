The Must-Buy Bottled Espresso Martini To Hunt Down At Your Liquor Store

Espresso martinis are in their golden era right now, dominating social media feeds and bar menus like few drinks ever have. With popularity comes competition, and ready-to-drink cocktails have officially entered the arena in the battle for the perfect espresso martini. Sadly, the convenience of a ready-to-drink cocktail sometimes means missing the mark on flavor, but that's not the case for XXI bottled espresso martinis. Tasting Table placed XXI's espresso martini firmly at the top of our rankings of nine brands.

Some prefer a stronger martini while others like theirs to lean into dessert territory, but either way, there's a lot to love about any combination of espresso, vodka, and simple syrup. We found that XXI's espresso martini excelled in satisfying flavor and mouthfeel. Thick and creamy, rich and chocolatey, XXI's martini is definitely more dessert than a cocktail that'll put hair on your chest. The chocolate and alcohol are the first flavors to hit your palate, followed by subtle notes of espresso and sweetness. This bottled martini was exceptionally easy to drink, putting it down was the hard part. So, for anyone looking for an espresso martini with a thick froth and yummy chocolate notes, the XXI brand is what you should grab.