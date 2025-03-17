The Best Mendocino Farms Sandwich Is A Symphony Of Italian Flavors

If you love the taste of fresh Italian ingredients, like pesto, mozzarella and prosciutto, then we've found the sandwich of your dreams from Mendocino Farms. This casual restaurant chain, which opened its first store in Los Angeles, features a popular sammie on its creative menu that's a true symphony of Italian flavors: the prosciutto & chicken.

The winner in our list of 13 Mendocino Farms sandwiches, ranked worst to best, this sandwich was super scrumptious as it had several layers of tasty textural ingredients that created the perfect bite. The hearty chicken and salty prosciutto were balanced with mellow mozzarella while the crushed honey-roasted almonds provided crunch and sweetness that easily elevated this sarnie into first place. Along with the premium textural ingredients, came the herby flavor of basil pesto and a balsamic glaze drizzle, which made this sandwich sing. Finally, the panini-pressed ciabatta perfectly complemented the texture of the stuffing inside this harmonious Italian-centric hoagie.

Mendocino Farms' prosciutto & chicken sandwich has 45g of protein in total making it a highly satisfying menu option with great macros. The only sammie with a higher protein content at 46g is the chicken parm dip, which has a similar Italian vibe courtesy of the parmesan cheeses, pomodoro sauce, and Italian basil layered up with the crispy chicken.