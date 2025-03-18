How Long Does Red Lobster's 2025 Lobsterfest Run?
Lobster fans, rejoice: Red Lobster's popular seasonal event celebrating its namesake crustacean, Lobsterfest, is back again for 2025. The seafood chain, which was only recently rescued from bankruptcy and is now headed by a former P.F. Chang CEO, issued a press release on February 11, 2025 to kick off its annual celebration of all things lobster and called it "GLOAT: The Greatest Lobsterfest of All Time." The special event features 10 new dishes and a new "Create Your Own option." Since it's a seasonal special, there's a limit to how long Lobsterfest is at Red Lobster, and that's from February 11, 2025 to April 20, 2025.
First introduced in 1984, Red Lobster's Lobsterfest features dishes that are only available during the event. The menu tends to include a mix of old favorites and new creations to tempt lobster lovers. There are also classic sides like the chain's iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits, which are actually baked in-house.
What's on the menu for 2025 for Lobsterfest
New dishes available at Lobsterfest this year include a Lobster Roll, Lobster & Shrimp Linguini, Lobster Pappardelle, Lobster Bisque, and the Create Your Own Lobster Lover's Dream — diners can now mix and match two or three entrees from five different options (including the new Garlic Butter Lobster Tail and Lobster Mac & Cheese). The option is a first for Lobsterfest. Red Lobster has also partnered with former NBA All-Star Blake Griffin for the Get It Blake Griffin's Way! Combo, which comes with the Lobster Mac & Cheese, Garlic Butter Poached Maine Lobster Tail, and Caribbean Rock Lobster Tail.
Also on the menu is the Lobster Flatbread (which first appeared during the 2024 Lobsterfest), Lobster Dip, Bar Harbor Lobster Bake, Grilled Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon, and Surf & Turf Maine Lobster Tail with a Sirloin, Filet Mignon, or NY Strip. Fans of the Lobster Lover's Duo, which features a Maine lobster tail and a Caribbean rock tail, can still order it off the regular menu. To take advantage of Lobsterfest this year, be sure to make your way to your nearest Red Lobster before April 20, 2025