How Long Does Red Lobster's 2025 Lobsterfest Run?

Lobster fans, rejoice: Red Lobster's popular seasonal event celebrating its namesake crustacean, Lobsterfest, is back again for 2025. The seafood chain, which was only recently rescued from bankruptcy and is now headed by a former P.F. Chang CEO, issued a press release on February 11, 2025 to kick off its annual celebration of all things lobster and called it "GLOAT: The Greatest Lobsterfest of All Time." The special event features 10 new dishes and a new "Create Your Own option." Since it's a seasonal special, there's a limit to how long Lobsterfest is at Red Lobster, and that's from February 11, 2025 to April 20, 2025.

First introduced in 1984, Red Lobster's Lobsterfest features dishes that are only available during the event. The menu tends to include a mix of old favorites and new creations to tempt lobster lovers. There are also classic sides like the chain's iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits, which are actually baked in-house.