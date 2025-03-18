There's Actually A Better Way You Could Be Opening A Soda Can

There's nothing quite like the pop and fizz of a freshly-opened can of soda on a hot day. Americans have been popping sodas with the practical metal pull tab since the 1960s, with many a broken fingernail or roughed-up fingertip attesting to the tab's seriousness in keeping its contents fully carbonated until its consumption. But did you know that there's actually a far better way to open your soda can without using your fingers, that was unintentionally built into the design?

Grab your favorite soda can (and there are so many sodas to choose from) and turn it gently upside down (we don't need your soda fizzing out wildly when you open it). You'll notice a circular indent on the bottom, which you've probably found quite useful when carrying one can on top of another in one hand. This ringed indent was built into the design of the soft drink cans to help contain the pressure of the carbonated drink as well as make for practical stacking when transporting them and for stashing in your pantry.

But stack one can on top of another, tilt your top can to the opposite side of where your bottom can's tab is, and voila. You have one of the coolest soda can-openings you've ever come across that's saved many beautifully manicured fingernails since this hack went viral.