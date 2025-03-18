Can You Substitute Quail Eggs For Chicken Eggs?

If you've never tried quail eggs, now is the time. These teeny speckled eggs look like something out of a fairytale book, but they're actually a fairly common grocery store item that's worth picking up on your next shopping trip. They're quite similar to the chicken eggs that you are probably familiar with, and are comparable in taste, nutritional value, and applications. So, yes, you can absolutely use quail eggs to substitute chicken eggs, but there's a few things to keep in mind when doing so.

First and foremost, it's not going to be a one-to-one substitute. A quail egg is, obviously, much smaller than a chicken egg. When using quail eggs as a substitute, you'll want to use 3-4 for everyone one chicken egg a recipe calls for. This applies to all kinds of recipes, whether you're baking, hard boiling, or whipping up a lemony hollandaise sauce. You'll also want to consider that the yolk to white ratio is greater in quail eggs, so any recipe you are using them in will be a little more rich and yolky compared to a chicken egg. Overall, anywhere you'd use a chicken egg, you can use a quail egg with similar results and an adorable miniature twist.