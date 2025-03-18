Why Your Gluten-Free Bread Imploded After Baking And What To Do About It

There are so many store-bought gluten-free breads out there, but nothing beats homemade. Baking gluten-free bread is a delicate and precise art, and if you constantly find yourself with collapsed loaves after baking, you are not alone. To get to the bottom of why gluten-free bread is so prone to collapse, we spoke with Nathan Myhrvold, the founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home," who offered some valuable insight into the problem. "Given their structural differences, gluten-free breads are generally subject to different flaws than those of standard recipes," Myhrvold explains. "The structure of the bread can be impacted in a few different ways, but luckily there are clear and simple ways to avoid problems."

A frequent source of collapse is residual heat from your loaf pan. "Sometimes [a] gluten-free loaf implodes after baking," Myhrvold notes. "If this happens, the loaf likely remained in the loaf pan too long. Remove it from the pan after baking, and let it cool on a wire rack." Not using a cooling rack is one of the most common bread baking mistakes around, but it's a crucial step to ensuring your bread doesn't accumulate excess moisture from steam. Other issues stem from the baking conditions themselves. "If you see a hole in [the] center of a gluten-free bread after baking, it may have been underbaked, or the oven may have been too hot," Myhrvold continues. "This also occurs when gums are omitted. The crown collapses after baking, which signals that the loaf was likely overproofed."