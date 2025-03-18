What Makes Disney World's Only McDonald's So Unique
McDonald's is always exploring new and innovative restaurant concepts. Whether it's the iconic Blue McDonald's in Arizona or the giant Happy Meal in Dallas, Texas, the chain consistently produces some of the most interesting fast food locations in the world. Perhaps, though, the most unique dining experience of them all can be found at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
In June 2020, in the thick of the global COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald's opened a state-of-the-art flagship location, which the company designed from the ground up to be environmentally-conscious. Specifically, the chain aims for the restaurant to be net zero, meaning the flagship location generates enough renewable energy to offset its energy output each year. The Orlando restaurant also serves as a trial run for McDonald's overall sustainability efforts, which they announced included a 36% reduction of greenhouse gases by 2030 (compared to 2015).
Throughout the building's exterior, it's clear that eco-friendly, modern aesthetics were at the forefront of the company's mind when constructing this location. The angular roof features 1,066 solar panels, with solar-powered street lights adorning the exterior walkways and parking lot. In addition, some of the exterior walls feature almost 2,000 square feet of real plants arranged into a show-stopping mosaic featuring a green version of the Golden Arches. Next to the plant walls, there are a few exercise bikes, which generate electricity when used by customers. Not only that, but there are several outdoor tables and chairs, allowing customers to enjoy their Big Macs while basking in the Florida sunshine.
Disney's McDonalds has a prime location and an innovative interior
On Disney property, it's rare to see major chain restaurants, although you can find Starbucks cafés at each park. In fact, these cafés are so popular that, to keep up with the vast number of parkgoers, each Starbucks in the Disney parks has two lines. But, for cheap food, the flagship McDonald's at the Walt Disney World Resort is one of the best options. Located near Disney's All-Star Sports and All-Star Movies Resorts, this McDonald's is the perfect location for a quick, affordable meal before or after your day at the parks.
Inside, it's clear that you aren't dining at your typical McDonald's. Rather than ordering at a counter, the restaurant encourages mobile ordering through a series of touch-screen kiosks. Once you've placed your order, you'll receive a table marker, allowing employees to find your location in the restaurant, inside or outside. Not only that but, as you wait, the restaurant features tables with touch-screen tablets, letting you play games during your wait for food.
Technology aside, the restaurant's interior itself features an ultra-modern aesthetic, with tall, slanted ceilings and a clean, minimalist vibe. Of course, given the volume of customers in the area every day, the interior and exterior have a vast number of tables and chairs. Once customers have completed their burgers and fries, several screens provide simple-to-understand directions on how to recycle or dispose of any remaining packaging or waste, keeping with the restaurant's eco-friendly mission.