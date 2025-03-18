What Makes Disney World's Only McDonald's So Unique

McDonald's is always exploring new and innovative restaurant concepts. Whether it's the iconic Blue McDonald's in Arizona or the giant Happy Meal in Dallas, Texas, the chain consistently produces some of the most interesting fast food locations in the world. Perhaps, though, the most unique dining experience of them all can be found at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

In June 2020, in the thick of the global COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald's opened a state-of-the-art flagship location, which the company designed from the ground up to be environmentally-conscious. Specifically, the chain aims for the restaurant to be net zero, meaning the flagship location generates enough renewable energy to offset its energy output each year. The Orlando restaurant also serves as a trial run for McDonald's overall sustainability efforts, which they announced included a 36% reduction of greenhouse gases by 2030 (compared to 2015).

Throughout the building's exterior, it's clear that eco-friendly, modern aesthetics were at the forefront of the company's mind when constructing this location. The angular roof features 1,066 solar panels, with solar-powered street lights adorning the exterior walkways and parking lot. In addition, some of the exterior walls feature almost 2,000 square feet of real plants arranged into a show-stopping mosaic featuring a green version of the Golden Arches. Next to the plant walls, there are a few exercise bikes, which generate electricity when used by customers. Not only that, but there are several outdoor tables and chairs, allowing customers to enjoy their Big Macs while basking in the Florida sunshine.