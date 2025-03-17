Make This Bacon-Lovers Snack With Your Next Sleeve Of Crackers

Truly easy and tasty appetizers are hard to come by. You can try making your own mozzarella sticks from scratch or try to painfully roll mini weenies into crescent dough until your joints lock up. These snacks are tasty, but they tend to require some extra time that you may not have when you're scrambling to get appetizers on the table. If you're looking for a simple-as-can-be snack that will appease any eater, you'll want to check out candied bacon crackers.

Essentially, all you'll need to do to make these snacks is cut up your raw bacon strips into smaller pieces, coat them in brown sugar to candy them, layer them atop crackers, then bake them in the oven until the strips are crispy. It's important to place the crackers on a wire rack set atop your lined baking pan, as it will allow for the air to flow underneath the crackers as they're baking and prevent them from crisping up too quickly. You can also add whatever seasonings to this duo that you'd like to the bacon before you slide the crackers into the oven; just make sure they complement the sweet, candied flavor of the bacon. Once the crackers are cool, you can toss them onto a plate and serve them out to your awaiting party guests.