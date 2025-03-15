12 Iconic Times Gin Cocktails Made It To The Big Screen

"Poetic Justice" is a classic '90s film, and not just for its stacked musical cast. It showed a soft side to rap and R&B, a stark difference from the songs that were dominating the charts at the time. Janet Jackson plays Justice, an aspiring poet who hits the road with her bestie, Iesha, played by Regina Hall, to help cope with the death of her boyfriend. Hall steals the show many times, often with a drink in hand. The girl likes to party, and she doesn't let being in the back of a truck stop her. The two are joined by Lucky and Chicago, and when they stop for gas off the Pacific Coast Highway, Iesha grabs a small bottle of Gordon's gin and a jar of juice. She takes a big gulp of warm gin (yuck) followed by a swig of juice until she has enough room in the jar to pour in a good amount of gin. Iesha shakes it up and takes a swig, pushing it at Chicago, peer pressuring him into not letting her drink alone. She winces at the first sip of her homemade cocktail, then adds some more gin, takes a sip, and shrugs with approval.

Gin and juice has been a crowd favorite since well before Snoop Dogg sang about it in 1993. The clear liquor has a unique flavor profile — earthy, aromatic, herbaceous — so it can really alter the taste of different juices. Orange juice is commonly gin's partner given its potent flavor, but grapefruit and tangy pineapple are often mixed in, too. Citrus is key, and lime is gin's comrade for life. It's hard to make out the juice's label as Iesha is on a mission, in and out of the gas station in a flash, but the color resembles a lemon or lime color. Between her manicured nails and steady hand, the scene is iconic.