The Best Store-Bought Tortillas To Grab On Your Next Grocery Trip
Tortillas are a staple in many kitchens, offering versatility and convenience for a variety of meals. Considering how popular tortillas are in the U.S., with an estimated 120 million eaten every year, using a good brand can make a real difference. To find the best store-bought option, we gathered 12 flour tortilla brands from the grocery store and put them to the taste-test.
After sampling and comparing, one brand stood out from the rest. Maria & Ricardo's tortillas earned the top spot for their impressive not-sweet and slightly tangy flavor and pillowy texture. They are also free from GMOs, preservatives, and artificial colors and flavors. These tortillas are flaky and buttery, with a tender feel that was still strong enough to handle any filling. Whether you're crafting breakfast tacos or building a hearty wrap, these tortillas proved they could do it all.
To keep our test fair and focused, we only included flour tortillas, skipping over corn and specialty varieties. With Maria & Ricardo's crowned as our favorite, you can head to the grocery store with confidence, knowing your next tortilla-based meal is in good hands. They're widely available, just be sure to head to the frozen section, which is where these superior tortillas are found.
How to make the most of your tortillas at home
Tortillas have deep roots in Mexican culture, where they're a symbol of tradition and community as well as a tasty staple. Whether you're sticking to classic recipes or trying something new, there are so many ways to enjoy Maria & Ricardo's tortillas.
For a quick and savory option, load them up with a portobello fajita. Saute sliced portobello mushrooms with bell peppers and onions, then wrap it all up in a warm tortilla with a sprinkle of cheese and a dollop of sour cream. If you're craving something crispy, cut the tortillas into wedges, brush them with olive oil, and bake them into homemade tortilla chips. You can even get creative with desserts by cutting them into fours, frying the tortillas into sopapillas and dusting them with powdered sugar for a sweet treat.
To make the most of these tortillas, store them properly to keep them fresh for every meal. Keep them in their original packaging inside an airtight container in the fridge. If you're not planning to use them right away, pop them back in the freezer. If they've already defrosted, separate each tortilla with parchment paper and put them in an airtight resealable bag. These tortillas bring the warmth and richness of Mexican culinary traditions right to your table, and if you can't find them in your local grocery store, you can order them in bulk from Amazon.