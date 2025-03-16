The Best Store-Bought Tortillas To Grab On Your Next Grocery Trip

Tortillas are a staple in many kitchens, offering versatility and convenience for a variety of meals. Considering how popular tortillas are in the U.S., with an estimated 120 million eaten every year, using a good brand can make a real difference. To find the best store-bought option, we gathered 12 flour tortilla brands from the grocery store and put them to the taste-test.

After sampling and comparing, one brand stood out from the rest. Maria & Ricardo's tortillas earned the top spot for their impressive not-sweet and slightly tangy flavor and pillowy texture. They are also free from GMOs, preservatives, and artificial colors and flavors. These tortillas are flaky and buttery, with a tender feel that was still strong enough to handle any filling. Whether you're crafting breakfast tacos or building a hearty wrap, these tortillas proved they could do it all.

To keep our test fair and focused, we only included flour tortillas, skipping over corn and specialty varieties. With Maria & Ricardo's crowned as our favorite, you can head to the grocery store with confidence, knowing your next tortilla-based meal is in good hands. They're widely available, just be sure to head to the frozen section, which is where these superior tortillas are found.