When To Cut A Brisket In Half Vs Leave It Alone
Few things please a hungry crowd at a barbecue more than tender, juicy slices of brisket cut to perfection. Working with such a big cut of meat can pose a few challenges, though, especially if you're dealing with a smaller grill or you're short on time.
Cutting a brisket in half before cooking can be tempting. It saves grill space, prevents waste, and speeds up the overall cooking process. You also have better control over the meat this way, and you can serve up more of those crispy burnt ends people crave. However, there are a few things to consider before you whip that knife out.
The average brisket weighs anywhere from 10 to 15 pounds. Some barbecue experts don't recommend cutting smaller pieces of meat, especially if they are thinner, as it can make it more challenging to keep the meat moist during cooking. But if your meat weighs on the heavier side, it can actually be better to cut it for efficiency, especially if you're making smoked brisket.
Cutting brisket correctly
Brisket is made of two different muscles obtained from the lower chest of the cow. There is the first cut, known as the flat, and the second cut, called the point. The best way to cut a brisket is by separating the two muscles. You can figure out which is which by looking at the meat. The flat cut is the larger, thicker part. It usually weighs about six to 10 pounds, and it has a more even, rectangular shape. The point cut, meanwhile, has a rounded point, lots of marbling, and weighs about five to six pounds.
A large fat vein connects the cuts. To separate them, identify the end of the vein, located at the point end, and cut into it while pulling the flat end back. Try not to cut into the meat; slice along the fat instead. If you're making something like corned beef or braised brisket, cook the flat cut of meat, which is leaner and cooks slightly faster (about four to five hours). The point end is better for sandwiches and smoking, and it will take over six hours to cook. You can freeze either end before or after cooking.
Whether to cut your brisket or not depends on your specific needs and cooking setup, but it can offer a lot of practical advantages. Just be sure to take the size of your brisket and serving plans into account, and you'll be grilling with confidence in no time.