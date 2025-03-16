When To Cut A Brisket In Half Vs Leave It Alone

Brisket is made of two different muscles obtained from the lower chest of the cow. There is the first cut, known as the flat, and the second cut, called the point. The best way to cut a brisket is by separating the two muscles. You can figure out which is which by looking at the meat. The flat cut is the larger, thicker part. It usually weighs about six to 10 pounds, and it has a more even, rectangular shape. The point cut, meanwhile, has a rounded point, lots of marbling, and weighs about five to six pounds.

A large fat vein connects the cuts. To separate them, identify the end of the vein, located at the point end, and cut into it while pulling the flat end back. Try not to cut into the meat; slice along the fat instead. If you're making something like corned beef or braised brisket, cook the flat cut of meat, which is leaner and cooks slightly faster (about four to five hours). The point end is better for sandwiches and smoking, and it will take over six hours to cook. You can freeze either end before or after cooking.

Whether to cut your brisket or not depends on your specific needs and cooking setup, but it can offer a lot of practical advantages. Just be sure to take the size of your brisket and serving plans into account, and you'll be grilling with confidence in no time.