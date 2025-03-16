Ree Drummond's Least Favorite Ingredient Of All Time

We all have that one food that we avoid like the plague. Maybe for you, it's Brussels sprouts, cilantro, or oysters. Or maybe you avoid a food group altogether, such as bottom-feeding crustaceans or processed meats. Whatever it is, you just can't bring yourself to eat it, even when friends and family try to tell you, "But you'll like it better this time!" No matter how much you think you dislike something, you've probably never disliked it the way Ree Drummond dislikes bananas.

Drummond told Design & Living Magazine that she "love[s] all kinds of food, except bananas." She reiterates a few times throughout the interview how much she despises the soft, yellow fruit, saying that her perfect recipe "doesn't have bananas." As if we needed more proof, she tells the magazine that she doesn't like any of the many types of bananas at all and that she likes to "drive that point home."

That wasn't the only time Drummond was outspoken about her banana hatred. She also told TODAY Food she won't interact with "anything involving bananas."