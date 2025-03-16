The Worst Restaurant At Disney World's Magic Kingdom, According To Yelp Reviews
Going to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is sure to bring non-stop fun for the whole family — but at a cost. Disney vacations are incredibly expensive, and knowing where to eat while in the parks can make or break your entire trip. If you're at the Magic Kingdom, there are some amazing dining options, from quick-service restaurants to full-service, sit-down establishments. Unfortunately, not all of them are created equal. With 128 user reviews on Yelp, the Diamond Horseshoe restaurant is ranked the lowest of any restaurant at the park, with a rating of just 3.0 as of March 7, 2025.
On Yelp, several customers have expressed their disappointment in The Diamond Horseshoe. The most common complaints include poor service, overcooked food, and long wait times. One user wrote, "Going to this restaurant was the worst thing that happened on our Disney trip." Another wrote, "Everything is cold, they do not cook the food here, Cornbread, mac n cheese, grilled chicken all cold, and it's 60 degrees today."
Despite the negative reviews, The Diamond Horseshoe is a Disney World institution, first welcoming customers in 1971. Back then, the restaurant was known as The Diamond Horseshoe Revue, featuring a stage show with can-can dancers, rootin'-tootin', western-style music, and sing-alongs with the audience. The stage show was a hit, but in 2003, after many changes and iterations, the curtain was drawn for the final time. In its place, an automatic player piano now sits onstage, a noticeable downgrade in entertainment quality.
Recent menu changes might turn The Diamond Horseshoe's reputation around
Just like the rest of the world, the Walt Disney World Resort was closed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. After an almost four-month-long shutdown period, the parks reopened, but not without several changes. For one, The Diamond Horseshoe's menu was completely gutted, replaced with identical fare to that of the Liberty Tree Tavern, a sit-down restaurant in Liberty Square that's themed around the 13 original American colonies.
Out of 25 popular restaurants at Disney World, we ranked Liberty Tree Tavern as the best, thanks to its incredible, well-themed atmosphere, delicious Thanksgiving-style food, and affordability, with lunch and dinner costing the same amount. We also ranked it as one of Disney World's best group-friendly restaurants, as large groups can easily be seated in the dining area without much worry, and the all-you-can-eat food will keep being served continuously, no matter the size of your party.
On Yelp, most of The Diamond Horseshoe's 5-star reviews were published on or after 2020, following the menu change. One 5-star review from 2024 reads, "Delicious family-style comfort food, just what I need after a long day trekking through the jungle of Magic Kingdom." Another reviewer wrote, "The dinner was similar to a Thanksgiving feast- salad, stuffing, rolls, turkey, and [dessert]. And everything was really delicious! Actual food and not just a quick and cheap meal."