The Worst Restaurant At Disney World's Magic Kingdom, According To Yelp Reviews

Going to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida is sure to bring non-stop fun for the whole family — but at a cost. Disney vacations are incredibly expensive, and knowing where to eat while in the parks can make or break your entire trip. If you're at the Magic Kingdom, there are some amazing dining options, from quick-service restaurants to full-service, sit-down establishments. Unfortunately, not all of them are created equal. With 128 user reviews on Yelp, the Diamond Horseshoe restaurant is ranked the lowest of any restaurant at the park, with a rating of just 3.0 as of March 7, 2025.

On Yelp, several customers have expressed their disappointment in The Diamond Horseshoe. The most common complaints include poor service, overcooked food, and long wait times. One user wrote, "Going to this restaurant was the worst thing that happened on our Disney trip." Another wrote, "Everything is cold, they do not cook the food here, Cornbread, mac n cheese, grilled chicken all cold, and it's 60 degrees today."

Despite the negative reviews, The Diamond Horseshoe is a Disney World institution, first welcoming customers in 1971. Back then, the restaurant was known as The Diamond Horseshoe Revue, featuring a stage show with can-can dancers, rootin'-tootin', western-style music, and sing-alongs with the audience. The stage show was a hit, but in 2003, after many changes and iterations, the curtain was drawn for the final time. In its place, an automatic player piano now sits onstage, a noticeable downgrade in entertainment quality.