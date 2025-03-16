You Should Never Cook Salty Foods In Aluminum Foil. Here's Why

Aluminum foil is a cherished kitchen staple that's perfect for lining cookie sheets, wrapping up leftovers, and protecting baked goods in the oven. Unfortunately, despite aluminum foil being inexpensive and convenient to use, it's highly reactive when exposed to some common ingredients in the kitchen, which may have some harmful impacts on your health. We've previously covered how there are certain types of food you should stop storing in aluminum foil, like those that are highly acidic, but we also suggest that going forward, you shouldn't cook salty foods using aluminum foil.

This is because foods high in salt cause a chemical reaction in the aluminum foil that causes it to break down and slightly deteriorate, which can lead to unwanted aluminum leaching into your food. This aluminum may potentially make its way into your digestive system or bloodstream in small amounts. If there's too much aluminum present in the body, this is called aluminum toxicity, which can be dangerous for your muscles, bones, and brain. If your aluminum foil is exposed to high temperatures (above 425 degrees Fahrenheit) during the cooking process, or your food cooked with aluminum foil requires a long cooking time, the rate at which the aluminum leaches into foods is increased even further. When combined with salty foods, this is a combination that's worth avoiding. Thankfully, there is very little risk from cooking with aluminum foil overall, but it might be best to avoid unnecessary exposures wherever possible, especially when aluminum-free alternatives are available.