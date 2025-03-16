The Costco Product That Makes DIY Spicy Tuna Rolls A Breeze
Costco is top tier when it comes to affordable, ready-made, and frozen dinner options that can feed a whole family. The spicy poke ahi tuna is yet another addition to its rotation of delicious and convenient protein choices. The spicy ahi tuna is cubed fresh tuna tossed in a mayo-based spicy poke sauce and sold without any additional sides, so you'll want to pair it with either rice, noodles, nori, or some other kind of base to make a meal of it. It's topped with red tobiko, or flying fish roe, and scallions for a little texture and additional seasoning. The spicy ahi tuna is not a staple item, so you'll have to keep an eye out for it in your local Costco's refrigerated deli section.
If you're lucky enough to get your hands on this rare Costco item, you're in for a treat. Reviewers across Reddit and grocery blogs have positive things to say about the flavor and portion size of the tuna. If there is one complaint, there seems to be a general consensus that there are some bits of tuna that are too chewy or gristly. That's somewhat understandable, given that Costco is a grocery warehouse and not a fish market. But with an average price of around $20 a pound (it varies by region and store), sacrificing perfect texture to get your poke fix is a fair trade.
Make the most of your Costco spicy ahi tuna
Costco already did the hard part by slicing and seasoning fresh ahi tuna. Bring it to the next level by serving it over steamed rice and topping with fresh cilantro and tempura crunch, or using it to build your own poke bowl. It's a great addition to a plethora of other recipes, like hassle-free sushi or a quick and healthy spicy tuna hand roll. Spicy tuna and crispy rice makes for an equally light and filling appetizer or snack. Just steam some rice, press it flat in a pan, and refrigerate overnight. The next day, you can cut the rice into cubes and then pan fry in oil until golden brown. Top with Costco spicy ahi tuna and a slice of jalapeño for some deliciously fancy finger food.
If you're curious about making your own spicy ahi tuna, you have to start with the freshest tuna possible. Mix some kewpie mayo with either sriracha or chili crisp. Coat your fresh tuna in the mixture, then drizzle with soy sauce and sesame oil, stir, and, voilà! You've got yourself some spicy ahi tuna. You can get creative from there with additions like furikake, sesame seeds, scallions, garlic, ponzu, and any other tasty toppings your heart desires.