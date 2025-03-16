The Costco Product That Makes DIY Spicy Tuna Rolls A Breeze

Costco is top tier when it comes to affordable, ready-made, and frozen dinner options that can feed a whole family. The spicy poke ahi tuna is yet another addition to its rotation of delicious and convenient protein choices. The spicy ahi tuna is cubed fresh tuna tossed in a mayo-based spicy poke sauce and sold without any additional sides, so you'll want to pair it with either rice, noodles, nori, or some other kind of base to make a meal of it. It's topped with red tobiko, or flying fish roe, and scallions for a little texture and additional seasoning. The spicy ahi tuna is not a staple item, so you'll have to keep an eye out for it in your local Costco's refrigerated deli section.

If you're lucky enough to get your hands on this rare Costco item, you're in for a treat. Reviewers across Reddit and grocery blogs have positive things to say about the flavor and portion size of the tuna. If there is one complaint, there seems to be a general consensus that there are some bits of tuna that are too chewy or gristly. That's somewhat understandable, given that Costco is a grocery warehouse and not a fish market. But with an average price of around $20 a pound (it varies by region and store), sacrificing perfect texture to get your poke fix is a fair trade.