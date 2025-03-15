You've Been Ignoring The Best Quaker Oats Oatmeal Flavor

Quaker Oats has become synonymous with oatmeal in American households. It's one of the top oat brands in the world, and its roots go all the way back to 1901. It's safe to say that the team there knows a thing or two about making a perfect bowl of oatmeal, and they have so many delicious types on offer. Our experts at Tasting Table have tried a lot of them, and to help you narrow down which ones to buy, we ranked 13 Quaker Oats flavors from worst to best. Our number one spot went to a flavor some people might deem an unexpected champion — Raisin, Date, and Walnut.

Stay with us here. We know this one might not jump off the shelf at you, but we promise it's a very deserving winner. Yes, raisins and dates are typically associated with grandparents and little kids, and maybe Apples and Cinnamon would have been a more obvious choice, but didn't you always enjoy those tiny packs of raisins at lunch time? Dates are equally sweet and chewy, and walnuts are crunchy, buttery, and full of rich flavor.