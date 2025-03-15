Canned beans are awesome for bulking up a smoky beef chili, boosting the protein content of veggie soups, and mixing with grains to make bean burgers. No matter whether you go for the popular garbanzo bean, the Mexican pinto bean, or the Italian cannellini, there's always a canned legume to suit your culinary mood. Having said that, some supermarket beans aren't worth investing in due to their poor texture and flavor. After an extensive taste test, we've concluded that the canned beans you should leave on the shelf at Aldi are Dakota's Pride Great Northern beans.

The loser in our list of 13 canned beans from Aldi, ranked worst to best, these legumes were covered in a gross goop that put us off from the get-go. While we removed all the gunk before tasting them, we couldn't forget how the beans looked when we first opened the can. They were also extremely mushy and lacked texture. It's true that canned beans should be cooked well but we prefer them when they still have a little bite and substance to their structure so they can provide satisfying heft to dishes like bean salads and curries. The worst thing about these Great Northern beans? They were still super-salty even after we removed the liquid. This means they wouldn't be suited to adding to dishes that have already been seasoned well, which is a real problem in our eyes.