Give Tomato Soup A Big Protein Boost With One Canned Ingredient

A cheesy sandwich in hand and a bowl of tomato soup sitting by, ready for some generous dipping — that's usually all you need for a comfort meal. But what happens if you take the sandwich out of the equation? On its own, tomato soup can be lackluster, almost there, but not quite good enough to satisfy the palate. Well, it doesn't have to be, not with a little help from canned chickpeas. For something so simple and humble, this pantry staple can be such a game-changer for ordinary soups.

The great thing about chickpeas is their chameleon-like ability to fit in anywhere. You can use canned chickpeas for many things, and with tomato soup, they're the easiest protein source. They bring a whopping 11 grams of plant-based protein per cup — a significant boost for the soup's usual 2 grams.

Not only that, but they can also make taste and texture more fascinating. Mildly nutty, they play right into the tomato soup's earthy depth, complementing it without stealing the spotlight. When blended, they seamlessly mix with the tomato base, further thickening the soup into a silky, creamy consistency. Even without blending, they still add chewy, starchy bites that greatly enhance the eating experience.