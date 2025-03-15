Give Tomato Soup A Big Protein Boost With One Canned Ingredient
A cheesy sandwich in hand and a bowl of tomato soup sitting by, ready for some generous dipping — that's usually all you need for a comfort meal. But what happens if you take the sandwich out of the equation? On its own, tomato soup can be lackluster, almost there, but not quite good enough to satisfy the palate. Well, it doesn't have to be, not with a little help from canned chickpeas. For something so simple and humble, this pantry staple can be such a game-changer for ordinary soups.
The great thing about chickpeas is their chameleon-like ability to fit in anywhere. You can use canned chickpeas for many things, and with tomato soup, they're the easiest protein source. They bring a whopping 11 grams of plant-based protein per cup — a significant boost for the soup's usual 2 grams.
Not only that, but they can also make taste and texture more fascinating. Mildly nutty, they play right into the tomato soup's earthy depth, complementing it without stealing the spotlight. When blended, they seamlessly mix with the tomato base, further thickening the soup into a silky, creamy consistency. Even without blending, they still add chewy, starchy bites that greatly enhance the eating experience.
A one-ingredient upgrade with great potential
Canned chickpeas require very little preparation compared to the dried kind. No overnight soaking and multi-step cooking — just pop open the can, rinse, drain, and that's it. To make tomato soup for the family, you'll only need around one can. There are a few approaches you can take to add them to your soup. If you're making roasted tomato soup, consider roasting the chickpeas as well to intensify their nutty flavors. Afterward, you can blend them along with the tomatoes, broth, and various other ingredients for a thicker texture. Don't puree it all in one go, though, because you can still simmer the rest of the chickpeas with the soup and eat them as they are.
Another approach for those who like a little crunch is to use crispy chickpeas as a topping. A quick toast in a pan should do the trick, or you can roast them in the oven or the air fryer. Tossed with various herbs and spices, they offer delightful flavor nuances. Sprinkled over the plain base, they're the textural and flavor highlight your soup needs.
There's more creativity to be had with your tomato soup. It doesn't have to be anything out-of-the-box or elaborate. Sometimes, just a pinch of za'atar seasoning, turmeric, cardamom, or cumin can make a huge difference. Aiming for something with greater impact? Harissa—a North African chili paste—is the answer. On the opposite end, coconut milk, with its nutty richness, is great for enhancing the soup's soothing, indulgent side.