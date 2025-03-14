What To Consider When Using Coconut Flour For Fried Foods
Coconut flour can be a health-conscious decision for those who prefer a gluten-free and grain-free diet; however, it can also be a little inconsistent and short-tempered to work with. Because it is made from dried, ground coconut meat, it has some characteristics that can make it challenging, especially when used for frying purposes. If you are making Italian-style fried squash or chicken fried chicken and want to use this alternative flour, one misstep and you have a coconut flour catastrophe. Why?
Firstly, because coconut flour lacks gluten, things fall apart. Without the superpower required to create the same type of structural integrity and elasticity that regular gluten-rich flour possesses, it has only one option. Coconut flour flakes and dissolves when it hits the hot oil, stripping your food of its coating. But being sans gluten is only half the battle. Coconut oil also sucks up any moisture-rich ingredients like the eggs used in the dredging process. While the food might go into the oil with a nice layer of coconut flour breading, it tends to come out naked.
Bake then fry
What can you do to fix this issue? There are a couple of techniques you can try to help navigate your coconut flour problems. You can try baking your coconut flour dish before frying. This works well for foods like doughnuts, but you can adapt it for breaded recipes as well. For example, if you are making parmesan-crusted tilapia, instead of frying the coated fish right out of the gate, bake the fish just until the breading browns and then finish it off with a quick fry to get that beautiful, crispy, crunchy exterior.
Additionally, you can increase the amount of eggs you use in your batter or coating. Because coconut flour is so absorbent, try using three times the amount of eggs you normally would. If you still find your chicken tenders or fish fingers come out too dry, instead of using egg as your dredge, dip your food in olive oil before coating it with coconut flour and baking or air frying. This will help seal in the moisture so your chicken or fish isn't tough and chewy, and the oil and coconut flour will crisp up as the recipe cooks.