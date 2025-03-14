What To Consider When Using Coconut Flour For Fried Foods

Coconut flour can be a health-conscious decision for those who prefer a gluten-free and grain-free diet; however, it can also be a little inconsistent and short-tempered to work with. Because it is made from dried, ground coconut meat, it has some characteristics that can make it challenging, especially when used for frying purposes. If you are making Italian-style fried squash or chicken fried chicken and want to use this alternative flour, one misstep and you have a coconut flour catastrophe. Why?

Firstly, because coconut flour lacks gluten, things fall apart. Without the superpower required to create the same type of structural integrity and elasticity that regular gluten-rich flour possesses, it has only one option. Coconut flour flakes and dissolves when it hits the hot oil, stripping your food of its coating. But being sans gluten is only half the battle. Coconut oil also sucks up any moisture-rich ingredients like the eggs used in the dredging process. While the food might go into the oil with a nice layer of coconut flour breading, it tends to come out naked.