The Absolute Best Decaf Nespresso Pods For An Iced Americano

It might not look like it, but an iced Americano is different from iced coffee and cold brew. That much is clear from the first sip you take — with much of the variances stemming from the beans used and the methods in which it's prepared. Unlike other cold coffees, iced Americanos are made with espresso. Espresso is a concentrated form of coffee, made from beans that have been roasted much longer and at a higher temperature.

Because espresso is so concentrated, however, the beans require a high level of precision that's difficult to pull off in decaf form — which could explain your troubles finding a decaf Nespresso pod for your iced Americanos. Fortunately, Nespresso has a couple of decaf pods that do deliver: the Altissio Decaffeinato and the Ristretto Italiano Decaffeinato pods. Generally, decaffeinated coffee beans are known to deliver a lighter and sweeter flavor that isn't necessarily associated with those you'd expect from espresso, and, in a drink that's essentially watered-down espresso, that flavor strength is a necessity.

But Nespresso's Altissio Decaffeinato and Ristretto Italiano Decaffeinato are both roasted with the specific intention of being served in espresso form. These pods are powerful and full-bodied in flavor — Amazon reviewers even claim that the decaf Altissio is the best tasting non-caffeinated coffee they've had. While the Ristretto is bright and fruity, and the Altissio has more cream cereal-like notes, either way you go, the flavor, strength, and overall quality of these two decaf Nespresso pods make them ideal for your iced Americanos.