The Worst Time To Shop At Trader Joe's During The Work Week Isn't What You Think
While grocery shopping is certainly a perk of modern life, it can quickly turn into a stressful and overstimulating experience during rush hour times. Finding the aisles overcrowded, the shelves half-empty, and the lines at the register about a mile long is our worst shopping nightmare. To avoid it, one of the facts about Trader Joe's you should know as a super fan is that there is an interesting window of time that sees significantly more crowds than you might expect: the lunchtime hours on weekdays.
Generally speaking, Americans tend to shop during late mornings and early afternoons far more often than we previously imagined. According to Drive Research, the time slots between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. are busier on weekdays than early mornings or late evenings. In the case of Trader Joe's, specifically, some shoppers have observed this trend themselves and reported the time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to be especially busy.
Likely an indication of just how busy our lives can be, more and more people are choosing to shop for groceries during their lunch break. In light of other familial and work obligations, it can be the most convenient time. One Reddit user even admits to keeping a cooler in their car to safely store the perishables while they finish the workday.
The best time to shop at Trader Joe's during the week
Is there an ideal time of day to go grocery shopping? Well, the answer might not be the same for everyone, as it depends on the flexibility of your schedule. However, there are certainly some guidelines you can take into consideration when planning your weekday trips to the store. The most optimal times to shop at Trader Joe's during the week are right after the store opens and just before it closes. The store usually opens at 8 a.m., and the first hour after opening is reportedly pretty tame in terms of foot traffic. It's also the best time to shop at Trader Joe's to catch fresh restocks.
Another great window is an hour before the store closes, which usually happens at 9 p.m. Grocery stores are significantly less crowded after 8 p.m. in general. In terms of the specific day of the week, Tuesday seems to be the winner, especially if you stick to the 8 p.m. rule. The only exception here might be the very first day of the month. As many receive their paycheck on the first, some are prone to rushing to stock up on their groceries. In this case, it may be best to delay your shopping trip to Trader Joe's by a day or two.