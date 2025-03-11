The Frozen Block Hack You Need For Delicious Ice-Cold Party Drinks

Whether it's for celebrating a birthday, a promotion, or just because, a party isn't just about getting people together, it's also the chance to do something a little bit fancy. This might mean carefully chosen canapes, going all out with a grazing table, or laying out signature drinks. Keeping your spirits cold (especially vodka) is a must for the best tasting mixed drinks or cocktails. But rather than have your guests constantly opening the fridge or dipping into your bathtub (which can totally be used to chill drinks at a party), freezing your liquor in blocks of ice is both practical and impressive.

It's easier than you might think, and all you need is an empty half gallon milk or juice carton. After making sure the carton is completely clean, cut the top off with scissors. Add your liquor bottle, fill up to the neck with water, and freeze upright overnight. When you're ready to set your drinks table, simply peel off the carton. The great thing about this is that because liquor doesn't freeze, you can store your vodka or gin bottles in the cartons in the freezer, ready for even the most impromptu party.