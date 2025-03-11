The Best Kettle Potato Chip Flavor, According To Our Taste Test

When it comes to Kettle brand chips, there are so many flavors to try that choosing a favorite can feel like a chip-tastic challenge. But fear not, we took on the task and crunched our way through and ranked 16 Kettle brand potato chip flavors to bring you the ultimate winner. The Truffle Oil and Sea Salt Krinkle Cut Chips snagged the top spot.

Our reviewer was smitten with how the sea salt mingled perfectly with the rich, robust notes of truffle oil. Unlike some truffle flavored snacks that only whisper truffle, these chips make a bold statement. The crinkle cut texture isn't just for show, either. Those deep ridges catch all that flavorful seasoning, which includes sea salt, onion powder, garlic powder, and a blend of spices.

Kettle brand's commitment to quality shines through, from the thick cut potatoes they use to their transparency about exactly which farms those potatoes come from. Each bite offers a savory punch that feels both gourmet and comforting. The balance of salt and truffle feels indulgent without being overpowering. If you're a truffle fan, these are a must to have on hand. And if you're not? Well, you just might be converted (otherwise there are plenty of other flavors to choose from). Our ranking involved tasting and evaluating the most popular Kettle chip flavors, considering their flavor and overall appeal.