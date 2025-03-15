The Major Grocery Store Soy Sauce We Would Never Buy Again

If you come from an Asian household like me, soy sauce has probably been a kitchen staple all your life. You know plenty of different types and uses for soy sauce, and you probably have your favorite, go-to brand in the same way you always buy the same brand(s) of rice. But sometimes you roll up to your local grocery store, only to find that your soy sauce of choice is tragically out of stock. If you end up in a pickle like that, don't worry; Tasting Table has your back. We've gone through the painstaking process of rating 21 different store-bought soy sauce brands for you, so you can easily reference the best and worst ones out there. And by our ranking? Kroger is the worst soy sauce brand you can get.

Our ranking was based on product packaging, flavor profiles, aroma, color, and the history of the companies in question. With the noted caveat that everyone has unique flavor preferences and that soy sauce itself is culturally important to many cuisines in tons of different ways, Kroger just came out as the bottom of the barrel for us. When you could just as easily grab a bottle of gold star Kikkoman, there isn't much point in reaching for Kroger's soy sauce, even if it might be a little cheaper.