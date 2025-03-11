How It's Possible For Cheese To Be Lactose-Free

Anyone with lactose intolerance can attest to struggles over finding lactose-free foods, routinely scouring ingredient lists and choosing restaurants with menu transparency. It's generally assumed that dairy is completely off limits, and in many cases, that's true. That means avoiding anything deriving from animal's milk, including, sadly, the wonderful world of cheese. But before solemnly shaking your head in sympathy for those folks, hold on a minute — it's actually possible for cheese to be lactose-free. And we're talking real cheese from real livestock, not vegan or plant-based cheese alternatives such as soy, nut, or rice cheeses.

For starters, cheese in general is much lower in lactose than other dairy products, and it may not cause problems for many with lactose intolerances. Remember the nursery rhyme about Little Miss Muffet who sat on a tuffet (aka footstool) eating her curds and whey? Well, if the little miss happened to be lactose-intolerant, the whey would scare her much more than the spider who sat down beside her. That's because whey is where the lactose resides in milk. But when making cheese from milk, the whey is separated out, leaving only the cheese curds to do their fromagerie magic. Though whey remnants can remain, they mostly phase out as cheeses mature and lose moisture.

So, you guessed it, mature cheeses like cheddar and gouda can have little if any lactose by the time they reach your kitchen. The longer the aging process, the more time there is for lactose, which is a natural sugar nestled inside milk, to break down and dissipate.