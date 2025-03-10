The One Step You Can't Afford To Skip For A Flavorful Beef Wellington

Beef Wellington has been around since the early 1800s, believed to have first been created to celebrate the victory at Waterloo and the man who won the battle, the first Duke of Wellington, Arthur Wellesley. The flavorsome dish attends to all the senses, from the aroma of the light and flaky puff pastry to the delicious juicy flavor of the cut of beef wrapped inside. However, making beef Wellington isn't for the faint-hearted. It takes quite a bit of maneuvering and some suave technique to wrap your wellie. Following an easy beef Wellington recipe will get you there, so long as you don't forget one crucial step.

If you want your beef Wellington to be packed with flavor, you must be sure to sear your beef before you wrap it in your pastry. Searing your beef gives it a bit of a head start in cooking time, which ensures that your pastry doesn't sit in the oven for too long. It also amplifies that gorgeous savory, meaty flavor that we all love about beef, as the high heat used in searing caramelizes the natural sugars in the surface layers, creating a rich and tasty little crust on the outside. This is how the Maillard reaction works; it's all about the chemical reactions of various ingredients.