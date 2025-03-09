Parchment paper is one of those super-useful bits of kitchen paraphernalia that doesn't get its due respect. Usually stuffed into a drawer and pulled out for lining cake tins, this non-stick paper is also perfect for baking fish en papillote and even makes a superb surface to roll cookie dough on. That's why buying parchment paper in bulk from Costco makes such good sense; there's always something you can use it for. The brand that's likely behind Kirkland Signature parchment paper? We reckon it's PaperChef.

Take a look at the box and you'll see that Kirkland parchment paper features a red circle with a scalloped edge on the left-hand side, with the word PaperChef printed in the center. The brand's slogan — "the art of cooking with parchment" — is also written on the inner circumference of the circle, indicating its origin.

This brand of parchment paper is a hit with customers and has several 5-star reviews on Costco's website. One reviewer states that "it's durable, doesn't tear easily, and it doesn't curl up when you lay it flat!" The box itself has teeth inside to cleanly cut the paper into sheets and each roll measures a huge 15 inches x 164 feet (two rolls are included in each purchase).