The Brand That's Likely Behind Kirkland Signature Parchment Paper
Parchment paper is one of those super-useful bits of kitchen paraphernalia that doesn't get its due respect. Usually stuffed into a drawer and pulled out for lining cake tins, this non-stick paper is also perfect for baking fish en papillote and even makes a superb surface to roll cookie dough on. That's why buying parchment paper in bulk from Costco makes such good sense; there's always something you can use it for. The brand that's likely behind Kirkland Signature parchment paper? We reckon it's PaperChef.
Take a look at the box and you'll see that Kirkland parchment paper features a red circle with a scalloped edge on the left-hand side, with the word PaperChef printed in the center. The brand's slogan — "the art of cooking with parchment" — is also written on the inner circumference of the circle, indicating its origin.
This brand of parchment paper is a hit with customers and has several 5-star reviews on Costco's website. One reviewer states that "it's durable, doesn't tear easily, and it doesn't curl up when you lay it flat!" The box itself has teeth inside to cleanly cut the paper into sheets and each roll measures a huge 15 inches x 164 feet (two rolls are included in each purchase).
PaperChef's parchment paper is non-stick, heat-resistant, and waterproof
PaperChef's parchment paper, which is non-stick and heat resistant up to 450F, is made from eucalyptus wood pulp because it's a sustainable resource that's compostable and biodegradable. The natural hue of the wood produces tan-colored paper, which is sprayed with food-grade silicone before it's dried during production.
As parchment paper is waterproof, you can scrunch it up, put it under a running faucet, and wet it to make it more malleable before placing it in your loaf pan or baking dish. Placing parchment paper on your sheet trays also prevents any burnt foods from clinging to their metal surface and causing unwanted odors, which protects your cookware from damage and boosts its longevity. Plus, it eliminates the need for cooking sprays and oils that are usually employed to prevent baked veggies, fish, and chicken from sticking to surfaces as they cook.
PaperChef also makes parchment paper cooking bags and ready-made baking cups. However, we'd advise making your own tulip-shaped muffin liners with a sheet of parchment paper. This trick encourages the batter to rise to its full potential because the higher sides provide extra support and structure while safely housing any crumbly toppings, like streusel or turbinado sugar. Moreover, the final bake looks super-cute and bakery-worthy. There's even a parchment paper hack to turn a single sheet into a handy piping bag. Simply use and discard (or toss onto your compost heap) once you're done.